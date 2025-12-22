Azerbaijan calls media literacy shared responsibility of ace journalists and audience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22.​ Media literacy is a shared responsibility of both professional journalists and the audience, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the "Digitalization, Artificial Intelligence and Media Literacy" conference today, Trend reports.

"For four years now, organizing systematic, consistent, and united activities around the topic of media literacy in the last days of the year has become an important tradition in our country. In an era when digitalization is rapidly deepening, and the scale of information production and consumption is significantly increasing, the concept of media literacy, which incorporates the principles of security, responsibility, and reliability, is of particular relevance," he explained.

He noted that this approach not only holds value for participants in the information sector but also shapes an important value system and behavior model for society as a whole.

"In the modern information environment, where data reaches wide audiences within seconds in real time, we are also celebrating the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press this year. Based on President Ilham Aliyev's relevant decree, marking this anniversary widely is of great importance in analyzing the historical role of the national press, its position in shaping public opinion, and its role in preserving and developing enlightenment traditions and state-building ideologies.

This anniversary also provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on the development path of the national press, which began with the 'Ekinchi' newspaper, and to define new tasks for the media in the context of global information challenges. The rich historical heritage of the national press requires greater responsibility in modern times," the official also said.

Ismayilov emphasized that the rapid expansion of the digital media environment, the growing speed of information exchange often surpassing accuracy standards, and the increasing influence of social media platforms on public opinion, make information exchange a collective responsibility.

"In this context, ensuring the accuracy, objectivity, and public benefit of information, regardless of its source, has become a priority. Given the current global information threats and new realities, safeguarding our country’s information environment and ensuring citizens’ access to reliable, accurate, and objective information is of particular importance.

The media's responsibility to provide the public with significant and reliable information, along with efforts to increase media literacy, creates mutually reinforcing mechanisms. Especially with the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies, protecting a healthy information environment, adhering to ethical standards, and promoting accurate information are of strategic importance," Ismayilov announced.

He emphasized that the strengthening of media literacy should be viewed not only as a responsibility of professional journalists but also as a shared duty of the broader audience that consumes information. The capacity to critically analyze and assess the source and intent of information is a fundamental component in fostering societal resilience.

"In the face of significant global challenges, combating misinformation stands as a foremost concern. In this regard, enhancing media literacy and fostering continuous education on how to evaluate media content have emerged as national priorities. Azerbaijan legally defined the concept of media literacy for the first time in the 2022 Media Law, with the Media Development Agency tasked with overseeing its implementation. This represents a substantial institutional advancement," the official stated.

He further noted that media literacy is a multifaceted and intricate process, necessitating coordinated and purposeful collaboration across various sectors, including family institutions, the educational system, governmental bodies, NGOs, and media organizations, to achieve meaningful outcomes.

"The activities held during Media Literacy Week are designed to enhance this cooperation, stimulate initiative, and promote responsible engagement within the media landscape. Following a domestic strategy inspired by successful international models, the Media Development Agency has launched a series of progressive initiatives aimed at improving the media literacy competencies of the public."

"To date, over 2,000 young people from more than 25 regions have participated in these programs, and over 3,000 students in more than 20 schools have taken part in awareness-raising sessions focused on media literacy. Furthermore, in collaboration with media organizations, a range of informational and promotional materials has been produced and distributed to the public," Ismayilov added.

