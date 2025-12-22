Azerbaijan and China discuss development of tourism relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Tourism, visited the People's Republic of China as part of the CITM 2025 (China International Travel Mart) international tourism exhibition, Trend reports via the State Agency for Tourism.

Meanwhile, it is noted that during the visit, at the capital of the People's Republic of China, between the chairman of the State Agency for Tourism, Fuad Nagiyev, and the Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Sun Yeli, the directions of development of tourism relations between Azerbaijan and China were discussed.

The parties noted that the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnerships between Azerbaijan and China in recent years, thanks to the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping, has contributed to the development of tourism relations, including in all areas.

Speaking at the meeting, Fuad Naghiyev noted the dynamic and positive development of tourism relations between Azerbaijan and China in recent years and emphasized the positive impact of the mutual abolition of visas on tourist flows.

The agency's chairman said that large-scale marketing and advertising campaigns aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's tourism potential in China will continue, noting that the opening of Azerbaijan's representative office in China is planned as a new stage in the development of tourism relations.

He also provided information about the “China is Ready” program, designed to increase the readiness of the local tourism industry to receive Chinese tourists, and noted that the “China Tourism Summit” event held in Baku last month was one of the important steps in deepening cooperation between representatives of the tourism industry of the two countries.

In turn, Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli noted the strengthening of economic and political ties between Azerbaijan and China in recent years, their positive impact on tourism, the importance of promoting Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities in the Chinese market to attract Chinese tourists to Azerbaijan, and stressed the importance of joint activities in this direction and the expansion of bilateral relations between representatives of the tourism industry. Minister Sun Yeli noted that in the 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Azerbaijani-Chinese relations have developed as a mutually beneficial partnership, and that the Azerbaijani tourism market is of interest to Chinese tourists.

The Azerbaijani delegation also included Bunyad Huseynov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China.

At the CITM 2025 exhibition, where Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities were presented, Azerbaijan was represented at the national stand by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the Shahdag Tourism Center, and other local partners. The Azerbaijani national stand was nominated for “Best Stand” at the exhibition.

Chairman of the State Agency for Tourism Fuad Naghiyev attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition, which took place in Haikou, People's Republic of China.

In addition, a meeting was held between Gao Zheng, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, who visited the Azerbaijan stand, Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, and Fuad Naghiyev.