President of Turkmenistan arrives in Russia for CIS Summit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov made a working visit to Russia to participate in an informal meeting of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions will focus on regional stability, economic cooperation, transport and logistics development, energy diplomacy, environmental security, and cultural and humanitarian initiatives within the CIS.

Earlier, on December 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Turkmenistan to participate in the 30th-anniversary celebrations of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

“In 2026, Turkmenistan will take over the chairmanship of the CIS, and I wish our Turkmen colleagues every success in this regard. Russia will provide all necessary support,” he said.