Azerbaijan's Health Ministry hosts meeting with U.S. Chargé d'Affairs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22.​ A meeting has been held at the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan with the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon, the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guests, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Washington between Azerbaijan and the U.S. laid the foundation for a new strategic stage of bilateral partnership.

The meeting noted that attention and care for the families of martyrs and war veterans in Azerbaijan is one of the main priorities of state policy. Emphasizing the significance of the healthcare system digitalization, Musayev highlighted the importance of establishing relevant cooperation between the two countries.

At the same time, the importance of exchanging experience in the fields of medical education, enhancing the competencies of medical practitioners, and healthcare management was brought to attention.

