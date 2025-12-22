Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss protection of insurance consumer rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The protection of consumer rights in the insurance sector has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports via the Central Bank (CBA).

A delegation from the CBA paid a working visit to the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency (IPRSA) of Türkiye.

During the meetings held as part of the visit, issues such as the protection of consumer rights in the insurance sector, the services provided to consumers by the agency, and financial inclusion for individuals with disabilities were discussed.

Additionally, discussions were held on consumer complaints, the process of tracking and monitoring them, and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.