Azerbaijan's financial footprint expands in Spain in 9M2025

Azerbaijan's foreign direct investments (FDI) in Spain reached $50.98 million in the first nine months of 2025. This marks an increase of $22.7 million, or 1.8 times, compared to the same period in 2024 ($28.2 million). During this period, Azerbaijan’s FDI in Spain accounted for 2.5% of the total FDI volume.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register