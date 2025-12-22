Azerbaijani foreign minister receives ambassador of Colombia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Colombia, Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic tenure today, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

The minister commended the ongoing progress in bilateral relations between the two nations, expressing gratitude to the ambassador for his dedicated efforts in fostering these ties.

During the meeting, the significance of mutual visits, regular contacts, and political and consular consultations was emphasized as essential for maintaining and further advancing the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

Bayramov recalled with satisfaction his recent meeting with his Colombian counterpart, Luis Gilberto Murillo, on the sidelines of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), underscoring that such engagements are vital for strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The minister highlighted the importance of collaboration not only on a bilateral level but also within international platforms such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, further reinforcing the multifaceted nature of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

Bayramov also praised Ambassador Ayala's significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijani-Colombian relations, wishing him continued success in his future endeavors.

The parties exchanged perspectives on a range of other bilateral issues of shared interest, marking a productive dialogue for future cooperation.

