Iran doubles down on startup support with increased bank lending in 8M2025
Bank lending to startup companies in Iran surged during the first eight months of the current Iranian year, with total loans rising by 81% compared with the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy