Azerbaijan takes significant step forward with amnesty implementation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijani authorities have initiated the implementation of a sweeping amnesty program, introduced by President Ilham Aliyev in commemoration of the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty, Trend reports.

The amnesty is being carried out across facilities operated by the Ministry of Justice Penitentiary Service.

Under the preliminary provisions of the amnesty act, nearly 5,000 inmates are expected to be released from prison, while the sentences of more than 3,000 others will be reduced by 6 months. The measure also applies to non-custodial sentences, extending relief to more than 10,000 additional individuals.