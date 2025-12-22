Iran and Iraq hit brakes on eTIR system to boost cross-border trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The eTIR system for transporting Iranian goods through Iraq has been temporarily suspended for three months under an agreement between the customs authorities of Iran and Iraq, Trend reports via Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to the available information, the customs authorities of both countries have reached an agreement to establish the required infrastructure and conditions for the resumption of cargo transportation via the eTIR system. Until this infrastructure is fully operational, shipments of Iranian goods through Iraqi territory to other nations will continue using the traditional TIR system.

During a meeting in Iraq, Chingiz Khonari, Director of the Transit Department of the IRICA, elaborated on the key principles underpinning the eTIR system. He explained that it operates on three fundamental pillars: customs authorities, a guaranteeing organization, and an international transport company. Khonari further noted that the eTIR Convention must be implemented between at least two countries, with both Iran and Iraq committed to its application.

"Iran is among the first nations to implement this convention. In collaboration with Iraq, we are eager to pilot the convention at one of the border customs points, ensuring effective cooperation with our counterpart," Khonari stated.

Sami Sudani, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq, highlighted the significance of electronic customs data exchange, the smooth operation of the TIR mechanism, and the accurate reporting of goods, emphasizing that these elements are crucial to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The TIR Convention, established in 1975, seeks to streamline international trade by minimizing bureaucratic hurdles. The eTIR system serves as a reliable customs document, allowing for the seamless transportation of goods across borders without unnecessary delays at customs, thus facilitating faster and more efficient shipments for transport operators.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel