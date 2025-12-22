Uzbekistan expands aviation ties with Japan through equipment supply deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 22. Uzbekistan has signed an agreement with Japan on the supply of aviation equipment to the country, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

An agreement was concluded during a meeting in Tokyo between representatives of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan and ITOCHU Corporation. The discussions focused on plans to modernize navigation equipment within Uzbekistan’s aviation infrastructure and initiatives to strengthen the professional training of aviation specialists.

Following the talks, the parties signed an agreement aimed at fostering cooperation in these areas and ensuring the phased execution of the planned improvements.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Central Asia + Japan Summit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan met with Jun Inomata, Executive of ITOCHU Corporation. The meeting underscored the significance of long-term partnerships, including those involving the export of critical minerals to Japan.