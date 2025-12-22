Iran unveils blueprint for nationwide motorway expansion
Iran plans to commission hundreds of kilometers of new motorways by the end of the current Iranian year, significantly expanding its national highway network, according to the country’s transport authorities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy