Azerbaijan approves new initiative to boost global recognition of Naftalan oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan has approved a program aimed at promoting the therapeutic benefits of Naftalan oil and its derivatives on the international stage and expanding their medical use, Trend reports.

The country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the decree establishing the program for the period 2026–2029. Under the decree, the Ministry of Health will coordinate the implementation of the program’s activities and provide an annual report to the Cabinet of Ministers on its progress.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication will monitor and evaluate the program’s execution on behalf of the ministry. The initiative also includes conducting new medical research to further support the therapeutic applications of Naftalan oil.