Kazakhstan and Russia have no disputed issues, Putin says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 22. Kazakhstan and Russia have no complicated or disputed issues, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the Kremlin website.

The meeting took place at the end of an informal gathering of CIS leaders in Saint Petersburg.

Putin emphasized that, overall, the cooperation is developing positively in almost all areas.

For his part, Tokayev noted that the two sides were able to address a number of issues within the framework of the EAEU and reach decisions, while very important and relevant matters of their cooperation were discussed in the CIS format. He pointed out that the CIS remains an authoritative international organization, which is clearly in demand.

“As for bilateral cooperation, this year has been successful. There is no doubt that bilateral relations have developed positively. My state visit to Russia on November 12 was a full success,” said Tokayev.

The president added that cooperation within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance with Russia is an unquestionable priority for Kazakhstan.

“This cooperation and our efforts to develop strategic partnerships fully align with the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries,” added Tokayev.

