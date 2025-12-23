Azerbaijan and Czech Republic boost mutual remittances in 9M2025

Remittances from Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic reached $3.5 million in the first nine months of 2025, up $365,000 (11.4%) from 2024. During the same period, remittances from the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan totaled $2.8 million, an increase of $974,000 (52.8%). The Czech Republic’s share was 1% of Azerbaijan’s outbound remittances and 0.3% of inbound remittances.

