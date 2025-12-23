Iran's imports of products from Uzbekistan take nosedive in 8M2025

Iran's imports from Uzbekistan fell by 2.2% in value and 97% in volume in 2025. Imports totaled 51,600 tons, worth $60.8 million. Overall trade between the countries grew by 47% in value and 78.5% in volume, reaching $472 million.

