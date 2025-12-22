Iran’s MFA details progress on released funds from South Korea blockade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Iran has not yet gained access to $6 billion that was released from South Korea, said the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei clarified that the funds, previously frozen in South Korean banks and later transferred to Qatari banks, remain inaccessible to Iran.

The spokesperson noted that the U.S. had committed to ensuring Iran’s access to these funds, but so far, the other side has not fulfilled its obligations, and the situation continues.

The frozen assets trace back to 2018, when U.S. sanctions on Iran resulted in the blocking of $7 billion in South Korea. Following a 2023 agreement between Iran and the United States, these funds were transferred to banks in Qatar, although the total amount had decreased to $6 billion by that time. Despite the relocation, Iran remains unable to fully access the funds.

