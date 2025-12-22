IFC partners with global leader for sustainable innovation in Türkiye

The IFC has provided Beko with a 100 million euro loan to support renewable energy, enhance seismic resistance, and boost R&D. This first-of-its-kind loan will drive sustainable production and innovation in Türkiye. It aims to strengthen Beko's global competitiveness and support Turkish manufacturing.

