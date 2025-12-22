Azerbaijani diaspora activists shine in South Korea and Belgium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijani diaspora activists Rahil Ahmadova and Aydan Abdullayeva have distinguished themselves in South Korea and Belgium, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said in a statement, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijanis living abroad successfully integrate into local societies and play a very active role in their public, political, and social life. They contribute to building spiritual bridges between nations, forming multicultural values, and promoting joint activities for the future. As a result, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora are awarded various awards in the countries where they live.

Ahmadova, who lives in South Korea, and Aydan Abdullayeva, who lives in Belgium, also distinguished themselves in this regard.

She has been presented the Grand Prize of the 15th LG & Dong-A Multicultural Award for her contributions to shaping a positive public opinion toward multicultural families. Speaking at the award ceremony, she said that this award encourages multicultural families living in South Korea and that she'll continue to act as a bridge between South Korea and Azerbaijan in the future. The activist, who has been living in the country for 17 years, contributes to the proper recognition of multicultural families in society through her public activities and international projects.

Dong-A Ilbo is one of Korea’s leading national newspapers, published since 1920. The LG & Dong-A Multicultural Award was established in 2010 by LG Corporation and the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper. The award aims to support individuals and organizations that make significant contributions to transforming Korea into a multicultural, friendly society. This year, nine individuals and three organizations received the award. The event was also covered in the South Korean press.

Meanwhile, Abdullayeva has been selected as a Young European Ambassador (YEAs) for 2026–2027. The YEAs initiative was launched in 2016 within the framework of the European Union’s EU Neighbours East Regional Communication Programme. This initiative is a non-political, volunteer-based, and dynamically operating communication network that brings together and connects young people from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Armenia, as well as EU member states and the UK. The network aims to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with the Eastern Partnership countries, support political dialogue on various topics, and promote joint action for a better future.

Abdullayeva, who studies social sciences at Vrije Universiteit, was a participant of the 5th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth held in Lachin and is a member of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Youth organization.

