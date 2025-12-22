Uzbekistan moves closer to WTO membership with Russia market access deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 22. Uzbekistan has signed the Protocol on Bilateral Market Access Negotiations with Russia as part of its accession process to the World Trade Organization, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO, Azizbek Urunov wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“On the margins of the working visit of H.E. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Saint Petersburg, we signed, together with the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Maksim Reshetnikov, the Protocol concluding our bilateral market access negotiations within the WTO accession process,” Urunov stated.

He noted that the negotiations were continuous, substantive, and constructive, ultimately resulting in a positive outcome.

“While some work still remains, we are now fully focused on advancing multilateral negotiations, completing the necessary legislative upgrades, and successfully concluding the accession process next year,” he emphasized.

Earlier in December, Uzbekistan also announced the signing of a Protocol on Bilateral Market Access Negotiations with Ecuador, further advancing its WTO accession effort.