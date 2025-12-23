Uzbekistan Airports earns ESG entity rating, paving way for green financing
Photo: Sustainable Fitch
Uzbekistan Airports has received its first ESG Entity Rating from Sustainable Fitch, underscoring the company’s current sustainability standing while highlighting both strengths in governance and safety and areas for further progress in environmental and social practices.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy