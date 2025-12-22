Iran refutes claims of nuclear facility inspections after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Iran has confirmed that no instructions have been issued to inspect its nuclear facilities damaged by U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He noted that such inspections have yet to take place. Iran had previously negotiated an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address these concerns, which was formally signed by both parties. However, reports indicate that Western nations have hindered progress by attempting to misuse the "snapback" mechanism under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the United Nations (UN) Security Council, thereby imposing sanctions on Iran.

Baghaei further emphasized that Iran maintains ongoing dialogue with the IAEA and remains fully committed to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), recognizing the importance of its safeguards responsibilities.

Regarding the persistent issue raised by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Baghaei stated that it is the director's responsibility to hold accountable the parties responsible for creating the current impasse.

This statement follows the series of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities carried out by Israel and the United States in June, which prompted Iran to scale back its cooperation with the IAEA and enact legislation governing its engagement with the agency.

On June 13, Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel