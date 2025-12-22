Trend News Agency awarded "150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press" medal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22.​ Employees of Trend News Agency have been awarded the "150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press" medal, established by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The medals were presented to the employees by Sevil Mikayilova, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency.

At the medal presentation ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were thanked for their constant attention and care for the development of the national press.

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press, nine employees of Trend News Agency, four employees of the Day.Az news portal, one employee of the Milli.Az news portal, and two employees of the Azernews newspaper were awarded the "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" jubilee medals, established by the relevant decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The list of employees awarded with the "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" jubilee medals includes:

Ilgar Huseynov - Director of Trend News Agency

Jamila Ojagova - Deputy Director of Trend News Agency

Sahil Karimli - Deputy Director of Trend News Agency

Elchin Aghajanov - Deputy Director of Trend News Agency

Rufiz Rahimov - Deputy Director of Tend News Agency

Emin Aliyev - Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency

Leyla Abdullayeva - Monitoring Director of Trend News Agency

Laman Zeynalova - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency

Vugar Imanov - Head of the Culture Department of Trend News Agency

Maryana Ahmadova - Editor-in-Chief of Day.az news portal

Ibrahim Aliyev - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Day.az news portal

Leyla Tariverdiyeva - Editor of Day.az news portal

Aytamiz Mammadova - Editor of Day.az news portal

Asif Damirov - Milli.az news portal editor-in-chief

Elnur Enveroghlu - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Azernews Newspaper

Gabil Ashirov - Political and Economic Analytical Writer of Azernews Newspaper

On February 20 of this year, President Ilham Aliyev approved the law on amendments to the law "On the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal of Azerbaijan "150th anniversary of the national press of Azerbaijan (1875–2025)."

According to the document, the "150th anniversary of the national press of Azerbaijan (1875–2025)" jubilee medal of Azerbaijan was established.