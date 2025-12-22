KazMunayGas-owned refinery in Romania increases jet fuel production
Photo: KazMunayGas
Jet fuel production at the Petromidia Refinery in Romania, owned by KMG International (a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas), reached 528,000 tons from January to November 2025.
