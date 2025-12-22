Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss dev't of economic and energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Caleb Orr discussed the development of economic and energy cooperation, the Minister's publication on X said, Trend reports.

"During the videoconference with Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs of the United States, we discussed key aspects of the Azerbaijan–U.S. economic partnership and underscored the strategic importance of cooperation in the energy and business sectors.

We exchanged views on energy projects implemented in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region, gas transportation initiatives, and opportunities to further diversify joint activities in this field," the publication reads.

The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the U.S. from January through November of this year amounted to $1.3 billion.

Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with foreign countries worth $44.5 billion from January through November of this year. This is $1.48 billion, or 3.4%, more than the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, $23.4 billion is accounted for by exports and $21.1 billion by imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by $937 million, or 3.8%, while imports increased by $2.416 billion, or 12.9%. This resulted in a positive foreign trade balance of $2.2 billion, which is $3.3 billion, or 2.5 times less than the annual figure.