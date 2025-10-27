Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye took place today, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The consultations were chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, and his Turkish counterpart, Ayse Berris Ekinci, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Before that, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Turkish official.

The meeting discussed issues stemming from the Azerbaijan–Türkiye alliance, as well as regional and international security matters.

The meeting noted that the Shusha Declaration, which formalized the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, reflects the existing bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two nations.

The importance of strengthening cooperation in the political, security, economic, trade, energy, transport, communication, and cultural-humanitarian fields was emphasized, in line with the instructions of the two countries’ leaders.

The sides praised the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all international organizations, especially within the Organization of Turkic States, described as a “family”.

Confidence was expressed that the summit held in Gabala this year would further strengthen the organization.

Bayramov briefed Ekinci on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, its various aspects, and issues arising from the Washington Summit.

The parties also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza, Syria, and African countries, as well as other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel