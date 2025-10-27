Azerbaijan Railways, China's Xi'an Port ink MoU to boost transport co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Xi’an Port to enhance international transport and logistics cooperation, Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized during a meeting between Azerbaijan Railways Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and a Chinese delegation led by Xi’an Mayor Ye Niuping.

The meeting highlighted the importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China in April 2025 in strengthening Azerbaijan-China relations. The visit laid the foundation for comprehensive strategic partnership agreements and joint promotion of international multimodal transport under the Belt and Road Initiative, creating opportunities for expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.

Azerbaijan Railways and Xi’an Port have been collaborating to develop the Middle Corridor and increase cargo flows. A company representative was appointed at Xi’an Port, and a container yard with an annual capacity of 20,000 TEU was opened. Azerbaijan Railways representatives also gained access to Xi’an Port’s operational systems for rapid information exchange.

In the first nine months of this year, Azerbaijan Railways handled 296 block trains, including 113 transit trains, marking a 39 percent surge compared to the same period last year. In total, over 103,000 TEU of container cargo was transported, roughly 20 percent more than the corresponding period in 2024 (86,413).

Within the framework of the meeting, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and China’s Xi’an Port signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The document, signed by the CJSC's Deputy Chairman Arif Aghayev and Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. General Director Yuan Xiaojun, outlines joint measures to foster a favorable environment for international cargo transport, enhance service quality through digitalization, and expand multimodal transport connections along the Middle Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The agreement outlines joint efforts to optimize container train operations, reduce transport times, improve the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (also known as Middle Corridor), modernize railway and port infrastructure, enhance Caspian Sea cargo transport mechanisms, expand the functionality of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and strengthen connections with Türkiye and Europe’s rail networks. It also includes plans for sustainable transport development, attracting more transit cargo, and real-time monitoring of shipments through an electronic data exchange system.

Azerbaijan Railways and Xi’an Port leadership will actively explore joint investments, construction projects, and shared infrastructure models. Both sides expressed interest in establishing a company in China or Azerbaijan under a simplified business model to provide efficient cargo services across countries along the Middle Corridor.

Xi’an Port, located in central China, serves as a key railway hub linking China’s western and central regions with Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It facilitates exports of electronics, textiles, and agricultural products to Europe, while importing energy resources, chemical products, and industrial equipment from Europe and Central Asia.

