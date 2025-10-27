EDB to finance feasibility study for waste management project in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Kyrgyz Taza Bio Service have signed an agreement to provide technical assistance for the preparation of a feasibility study on a public-private partnership (PPP) project aimed at developing sustainable waste management and secondary materials infrastructure, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the 4th International Public-Private Partnership Conference. The project seeks to advance Kyrgyzstan’s transition toward a circular economy and establish a modern waste management system. Under the technical assistance framework, the EDB will finance an analysis of waste volumes and composition, a study of the secondary materials market, the development of key technical and economic parameters, financial and legal models, as well as a social and environmental assessment. These materials will form the basis for structuring and launching the PPP project.

“The project will introduce technologies that enable the reuse of secondary materials as part of the economic cycle, creating a source of income for the private partner,” said Svetlana Maslova, Director for PPP Projects at the EDB’s Project Activity Support Department. “Unlike traditional linear economy models, where waste is viewed as something to be disposed of, the circular economy approach turns it into a valuable asset and resource.”

According to Maslova, implementing such innovative projects will help reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills, increase the use of secondary materials in Kyrgyz industry, and expand the country’s raw materials base.

She added that the feasibility study is part of the EDB’s broader technical assistance program, “Development of Sustainable Waste and Secondary Material Management in Kyrgyzstan: Infrastructure and Transition to a Circular Economy.” Within this framework, a program for developing the secondary materials market will also be prepared.

In addition, the conference saw the signing of a tripartite agreement between the EDB, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, and Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision to jointly develop the secondary materials market development program.