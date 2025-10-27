Stable grids rely on Iran-Russia power exchange via Azerbaijan - director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ The electricity exchange between Iran and Russia through Azerbaijan plays an important role in maintaining the technical stability of Iran’s power grid, Mehrdad Eqlimi, the director general of the foreign trade office of Iran's Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR), told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the connection of one country’s power grid to another’s can bring numerous advantages.

“At present, the electricity exchange between Iran and Russia via Azerbaijan during certain periods of the year is under consideration. This is because, at some times, Iran needs electricity, while at other times, Russia does. In any case, this process can lead to the strengthening of energy diplomacy,” Eqlimi noted.

He articulated that the Russian electricity grid is currently interlinked with numerous nations, encompassing those within the Eastern European region. The interlinking of Iranian and Russian electrical networks could consequently facilitate the formation of a global energy marketplace.



Eqlimi further drove home that should Iran, akin to Russia, successfully integrate its power grid with Türkiye’s infrastructure, it could feasibly secure entry into the European electricity marketplace.

To note, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia are currently working on the creation of the North-South energy corridor, aimed at synchronizing the power grids of the three countries. The necessary design work for this project has been carried out by Iran’s Monenco Company.

