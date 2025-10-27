Baku White City receiving accolades for excellence in Int'l Sustainability Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ The Baku White City project has hit the nail on the head, snagging an award for “Excellence in Sustainable City Development” in the category of “Climate-Resilient Urban Planning—Integrating Sustainability into Urban Development and Economic Growth Strategies” at the 4th Global Sustainability Summit and Awards (GSSA) held at the House of Lords, Westminster Palace in London, Trend reports.

The esteemed international forum gathered the cream of the crop—global leaders, policymakers, industry bigwigs, and sustainability trailblazers—all rolling up their sleeves to pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

Stephen Cook, Director at ARUP (UK) and sustainability whiz for the Baku White City project, laid it all on the table at the summit, showcasing Azerbaijan’s cutting-edge initiatives and green policies that are truly ahead of the curve. He shone a light on the project’s successes in hitting the bullseye for a “Happy City” and pointed out that the Baku White City is the proud nest of the country’s first “green” buildings. Cook mentioned that the project has been through the wringer with a Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor (CRREM) assessment and is keeping its nose to the grindstone by working hand in glove with international consultants under the BREEAM and LEED frameworks to weave energy efficiency into the fabric of green urban development.

Launched on December 24, 2011, by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Baku White City has become a landmark of environmental and urban innovation within its first decade of implementation, earning recognition as a model of international urban sustainability.

During the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), held in Baku from November 11 through 24, 2024, the project was also showcased as a prime example of transforming environmentally degraded areas into modern, sustainable urban spaces. It served as a platform for sharing best practices in advanced green construction technologies, reducing carbon footprints, implementing smart green city principles, and promoting climate adaptation measures.

The Baku White City initiative is currently being executed in accordance with the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Azerbaijan pertaining to the “Comprehensive Action Plan for Enhancing the Environmental Landscape in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the period of 2006–2010.”

