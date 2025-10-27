Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 27 October 2025 18:52 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan unveils key details of Serbian President’s upcoming visit
Photo: Uzbek president’s office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. At the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan from October 28 through 31, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

During his visit to Tashkent, senior-level discussions will take place to explore the future directions for enhancing comprehensive Uzbek-Serbian cooperation.

Key areas of focus will include strengthening partnerships in mechanical engineering, the agro-industrial sector, pharmaceuticals, information technology, digitalization, tourism, and other important fields.

Discussions will also cover organized labor migration, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and education, alongside exchanges of views on pressing international issues.

The visit is expected to conclude with the signing of a package of bilateral agreements.

In addition, President Vučić will participate as an honored guest at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which is set to open this week in Samarkand.

