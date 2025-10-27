Uzbekistan unveils key details of Serbian President’s upcoming visit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. At the
invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Serbia
Aleksandar Vučić will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan from
October 28 through 31, Trend
reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.
During his visit to Tashkent, senior-level discussions will take
place to explore the future directions for enhancing comprehensive
Uzbek-Serbian cooperation.
Key areas of focus will include strengthening partnerships in
mechanical engineering, the agro-industrial sector,
pharmaceuticals, information technology, digitalization, tourism,
and other important fields.
Discussions will also cover organized labor migration, cultural
and humanitarian cooperation, and education, alongside exchanges of
views on pressing international issues.
The visit is expected to conclude with the signing of a package
of bilateral agreements.
In addition, President Vučić will participate as an honored
guest at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which
is set to open this week in Samarkand.