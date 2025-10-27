Uzbekistan shows strong economic pulse with key indicators of growth
Uzbekistan’s economy continues to outperform expectations, with robust growth across industry, services, and agriculture, alongside rising household incomes and foreign reserves, signaling strong momentum heading into 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy