Uzbekistan, UN rolling up sleeves to bolster partnership under new 2026-2030 framework

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. The Republic of Uzbekistan and the United Nations have signed a Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030, defining strategic directions for joint efforts toward sustainable development, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed during an event held at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

The ceremony was attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sodiq Safoyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov, UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan Sabine Machl, ambassadors of partner countries, heads of UN agencies in Uzbekistan, and representatives of government bodies and local authorities.

Participants at the event emphasized that the United Nations remains a vital platform for ensuring global peace and stability, strengthening friendship and cooperation among nations, and protecting human rights. They also highlighted the progress and tangible results achieved through Uzbekistan’s cooperation with the UN.

Specifically, it was observed that due to collaborative initiatives aimed at fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Uzbekistan has enhanced its standing in the international SDG hierarchy by 19 positions.



The Strategic Cooperation Framework for the 2026–2030 period is designed to operationalize the bilateral accords established during the high-level dialogue between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, while also facilitating the initiation of innovative collaborative initiatives aimed at advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



UN representatives reiterated their dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies with Uzbekistan, encompassing domains such as sustainable economic advancement, safeguarding human rights, fostering social resilience, and executing national development frameworks.

