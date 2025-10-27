Azerbaijani Parliament set to host int'l conference on constitution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ The Azerbaijani Parliament will host an international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The event, scheduled for October 29, will focus on the theme "The Constitution as the Foundation of State Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World."

The conference will examine the pivotal role of constitutions in reinforcing the legal frameworks of contemporary states while safeguarding national independence and sovereignty.

Delegates from nearly 20 national parliaments, alongside representatives from five international organizations, are anticipated to participate in the event.

