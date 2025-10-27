ASCO deploys diving vessel for Shah Deniz underwater operations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ The "Akademik Tofiq İsmayılov" diving vessel, part of ASCO, a company under the umbrella of AZCON Holding, has hit the ground running within the Shahdeniz project, the company told Trend.

The vessel’s deployment follows the signing of a dedicated agreement between ASCO and bp, the operator of the Shahdeniz project.

According to ASCO, the vessel will serve as both a standby support unit and participate in remotely operated activities related to underwater infrastructure inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Ahead of operations, the vessel underwent repairs at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Plant and successfully passed classification inspections. Sea trials for the Dynamic Positioning (DP) system were conducted, and the helicopter deck was certified.

As part of the commissioning process, a platform for ROV/MIOG (Remotely Operated Vehicle) systems was installed, along with a secondary platform for generator support, in compliance with maritime classification society requirements. These installations were executed by ASCO’s Ship Repair Division at the Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Plant.

