Tajikistan’s Tcell teams up with Mawj Platforms to boost creative economy in Central Asia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 27. Tajikistan’s Tcell digital operator and Mawj Platforms have announced a strategic partnership to develop a unified digital media ecosystem for Central Asia, Trend reports.

The collaboration will combine Tcell’s telecommunications infrastructure with Mawj’s platform solutions - a regional equivalent of Spotify - designed for Greater Central Asia, featuring content in Persian, Dari, Tajik, Pashto, Urdu, and Indian languages.

“Our goal is to create a modern digital environment that supports the growth of the region’s creative economy,” said Tcell CEO Ozodkhon Davlatshoev. “Through this partnership, we aim to provide tools and platforms that help local content creators reach wider audiences and build sustainable digital businesses.”

Amo Bagh Jan, founder of Mawj Platforms, added that the company is building a digital bridge connecting Central Asia’s creative communities with global markets, positioning Mawj as a gateway to showcase regional talent to the world.