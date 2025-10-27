SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz to enhance cooperation in applying AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation on the use of artificial intelligence in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

The agreement includes implementing SOCAR’s AI-based solutions, exchanging expertise and personnel, and providing consulting services on digital transformation, production process digitization, efficiency improvement, and information technology.

Planned AI-driven projects include optimizing diesel fuel production through blending parameter adjustments, developing a Large Language Model (LLM) to support operational teams, and creating Seismic AI and ENOM solutions to automate geological and energy data analysis.

SOCAR will also provide consulting support for the ODLAR and Daily Drilling projects, which aim to create a unified data architecture covering all business processes and fully digitalize and visualize seismic and drilling information.

The memorandum is expected to advance AI applications in the oil and gas industry, strengthen technological partnerships, and deepen economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.