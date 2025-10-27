Georgia’s fuel imports increase in volume, decline in value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Georgia imported 1.3 million tons of petroleum products worth $972 million in the first nine months of 2025, according to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Trend reports.

While the total fuel import volume grew by 10% year-on-year, the value of imports fell by 1%, reflecting the drop in global oil product prices, particularly noticeable in the first half of the year.

Russia remained Georgia’s leading fuel supplier, accounting for $387 million, or 554,600 tons, despite a 3.4% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, imports from alternative suppliers increased significantly. Romania ranked second with $183 million (242,400 tons), marking a 68% rise year-on-year. Imports from Bulgaria also grew by 13% to $136 million (184,800 tons), while supplies from Türkiye jumped 27% to $67 million (73,900 tons).

In contrast, fuel imports from Azerbaijan declined by 13%, totaling $66 million (95,200 tons).