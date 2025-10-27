Kazakhstan lifts curtain on economic growth forecast for 2026-28

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. Kazakhstan’s real GDP growth in 2026 is projected to reach 5.4 percent, Trend reports.

The country’s socio-economic development forecast for 2026–2028 was presented to lawmakers by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin during a plenary session of the Mazhilis (the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan).

According to the minister, Kazakhstan’s economic growth will be driven by expansion in the real sector and the services industry.

Zhumangarin noted that the average annual growth rate over the three-year period is expected to be 5.3 pecent. Nominal GDP is forecast to rise from 183.8 trillion tenge ($340.8 billion) in 2026 to 229.8 trillion tenge ($426.1 billion) in 2028.

Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 5.1 percent in 2023 and by 4.8 percent in 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, GDP growth reached 6.3 percent, supported by an 8.1 percent increase in the real sector and 5.3 percent growth in services.