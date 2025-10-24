Azerbaijan approves MoU between State Statistics Committee and Tajik Statistical Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Statistics between the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan and the Statistical Agency under the President of Tajikistan" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, subsequent to the activation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), it is imperative that the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan facilitate the execution of its stipulations.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is required to formally communicate to the Government of Tajikistan that all requisite internal protocols for the Memorandum of Understanding to become operational have been duly fulfilled.

