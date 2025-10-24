The 3rd car winner in Bakcell’s lottery has been announced – the next one could be you! (PHOTO)

The excitement in Bakcell’s lottery rises again! The third Zeekr 001 winner of the weekly draw has already been determined. Elvira Pashayeva, selected by artificial intelligence, received her car today and experienced the unforgettable joy of winning. It is worth noting that Elvira Pashayeva won the lottery with just a 1 AZN “Chance” package.

But the excitement doesn’t stop here! In the coming weeks, 10 more lucky winners of the Zeekr 001 are waiting. Luck could be on your side! Join now and don’t miss your chance to win!

So far, 3 participants have won a Zeekr 001, and 20 participants have won an iPhone 17 in the mega lottery. Bakcell subscribers have the chance to win an iPhone 17 every day, a Zeekr 001 every week, and a Porsche Cayenne in the final draw.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.