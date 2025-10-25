Bosnia, NATO adopt new 2025-2028 partnership program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The Commission for Cooperation with NATO of Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by the Chair of the Commission and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Josip Brkić, held a meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska and the NATO Partnership and Cooperative Security Committee (PCSC), Trend reports.

During the meeting with the NATO Committee, the document titled Individual Tailored Partnership Programme (ITPP) between Bosnia and Herzegovina and NATO for the period 2025–2028 was adopted.

The Individual Tailored Partnership Programme, in line with NATO’s concept “One Partner, One Plan,” encompasses and builds upon the existing partnership mechanisms between NATO and Bosnia and Herzegovina, providing a comprehensive framework for cooperation. The ITPP enables more unified, coherent, and integrated management of NATO’s partnership programs with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The strategic goals of cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and NATO stem from the defined priorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Reform Programs, which represent the main framework of cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and NATO, as well as from the analysis of the alignment between the priorities of the Allies and those of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Allies welcomed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s efforts in preparing the document, expressing understanding of the challenges the country faces. They particularly emphasized their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as for the continuation and strengthening of NATO–BiH cooperation.

During the meeting with the Committee, Commission Chair Brkić informed the Allies that the Reform Program 2025 had been adopted at the level of the Commission for Cooperation with NATO, and that, in accordance with legal procedures, it would be forwarded to the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina for adoption. He also noted that the Self-Assessment Reports for the Reform Programs of 2023 and 2024 had been finalized and submitted to NATO.

As part of its visit to NATO Headquarters in Brussels, the Commission for Cooperation with NATO of Bosnia and Herzegovina also met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska. The Deputy Secretary General expressed satisfaction and welcomed the unanimous adoption of the ITPP document for Bosnia and Herzegovina for the period 2025–2028, stressing that this represents a historic moment for Bosnia and Herzegovina and a confirmation of the country’s strong partnership and cooperation with NATO.

The participants highlighted the importance of the timely adoption of the Reform Program 2025 and the continuation of activities aimed at strengthening the partnership and concrete cooperation. They also reflected on the successful adoption of previous Reform Programs and recent high-level visits, including those by the NATO Secretary General and the NATO Deputy Secretary General to Bosnia and Herzegovina in September of this year.

The meetings concluded that further strengthening of the NATO–Bosnia and Herzegovina partnership is beneficial for the stability of Southeast Europe, which is considered a shared strategic interest, and that both Bosnia and Herzegovina and NATO remain committed to deepening their relations — without prejudice to any final decision on membership.