UN voices commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s AI-driven green transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The United Nations (UN) is ready to support Azerbaijan in transforming artificial intelligence (AI) into a driving force for inclusive, green development, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at the international conference titled "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humanity and Transformation", Trend reports.

She noted that it's no longer a question of whether we should use AI.

"The key issue is how we use it. In Azerbaijan, these discussions are particularly important because AI can anticipate needs, personalize services, and reach people.

We must also be vigilant. AI should not deepen the digital divide or reinforce discrimination. It can be a powerful tool in social services, personalizing education, and connecting workers with appropriate opportunities in the labor market, but success in this area will depend largely on digital literacy, inclusive policies, and empowering each individual to shape their own future," the UN official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel