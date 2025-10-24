Uzbekistan, EU reveal strong growth in trade and investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 24. Over the past seven years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the European Union has doubled, while the number of joint ventures with European capital has surpassed 1,000, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

This was announced during President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Belgium, where he held a roundtable with executives of leading European companies and banks. The president articulated that these metrics signify an escalation in investor sentiment regarding Uzbekistan’s progressive economic restructuring initiatives.

The meeting brought together EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and senior representatives of major European corporations and financial institutions, including Vandewiele, Linde, Rhenus Logistics, Ahlers Logistics, Lasselsberger Group, Pietro Fiorentini, NextChem, Meridiam, SUEZ, FMO, the European Investment Bank, Commerzbank, KfW, Textima, Chimcomplex, Metso, and others.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized that the participation of Europe’s leading companies demonstrates a high level of mutual trust and a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation. He noted that the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement will open a new chapter in relations between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

The president also highlighted the EU’s strong support for Uzbekistan’s economic modernization, the implementation of deep structural reforms, the introduction of advanced technologies and corporate governance standards, and the development of innovative industries.

Additionally, the president shone a light on the EU’s backing for Uzbekistan’s economic makeover, sweeping reforms, and the roll-out of cutting-edge technologies, corporate governance benchmarks, and trailblazing industries.

Meanwhile, a signing ceremony for the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan and the European Union took place in Brussels on October 24, in the presence of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The new agreement updates and significantly expands the legal framework for Uzbekistan–EU relations, replacing the 1996 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel