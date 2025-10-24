Equinor signs new helicopter contracts covering key North Sea installations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Equinor has awarded new contracts for crew transportation from Bergen to CHC Helikopter Service AS and Lufttransport RW AS, covering offshore installations including Troll, Gullfaks, Oseberg, Martin Linge, Statfjord, Kvitebjørn, and Valemon, Trend reports.

The contracts, valued at an estimated NOK 4.3 billion including options, will start in early May 2026 and run until the end of 2028, with the possibility of extension to 2030. CHC will operate three Sikorsky S-92 helicopters, two of which are being relocated from Sola following the introduction of AW189 helicopters there, while Lufttransport will initially operate two AW139 helicopters, later replaced by AW189s in 2027.

“The safety of everyone traveling to and from offshore work is always our highest priority,” said Ørjan Kvelvane, Equinor’s Head of Operations Support. “CHC and Lufttransport are experienced operators familiar with the crew transportation service and safety requirements on the Norwegian continental shelf. These contracts provide a safe and robust solution for our Bergen helicopter base.”

Preparations for the contract start are underway, including pilot and technician recruitment, training programs approved by the Civil Aviation Authority Norway, and phased integration of helicopters. Equinor will carry out standard verifications of resources, personnel, equipment, HSE measures, IT, and physical security prior to operations commencing.