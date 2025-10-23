Art Weekend festival set to premiere 'Mystery of Water' pantomime performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23.​ Water, chosen as the central element, will be the focus of various presentations during Art Weekend, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Association in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

One of these presentations will be held at the Stone Chronicle Museum.

As part of Art Weekend, which promotes meaningful dialogue with the international art world, the pantomime performance "The Mystery of Water" will be presented.

The performance was prepared specifically for the "Flight to Baku. Art Weekend: Feel the Future NOW" arts festival. The project, created by People's Artist of Azerbaijan and pantomime actor Parviz Mammadzayev, depicts the eternal connection between humans and water.

Along with Mammadzayev, the project features seven actors.

The play depicts people's search for water, considered the source of life.

The premiere will take place on November 1.

The author and initiator of the Art Weekend project, which will take place in the capital from October 31 through November 2, is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Association.

The project's goal is to present Baku as a cultural capital that resonates globally, unites tradition and modernity, and diverse ideas, and inspires future generations.

