Russia, Kazakhstan rekindle direct passenger rail link between Moscow and Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. Direct rail service between Moscow and Almaty is being restored following an agreement between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan's state-owned railway company) and Russian Railways, Trend reports via Russian Railways.

Through carriages will operate every other day. Departures from Almaty will begin on October 26 at 20:00 local time as part of train No. 7/8 Almaty–Saratov, while departures from Moscow will start on October 30 at 19:27 as part of train No. 85/86 Moscow–Derbent. The journey will take approximately three and a half days.

The route will include stops for passenger boarding and disembarkation in several major cities, including Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Oral, Saratov, Rtishchevo, Tambov, Michurinsk, and Ryazan, among others.

Direct passenger rail service between Moscow and Almaty was previously suspended in 2017.