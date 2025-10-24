Turkish deputy minister highlights AI as key tool for welfare state dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. No matter how powerful technologies are, if their goal is not to improve the quality of human life, they are imperfect, the Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye, Adil Çalışkan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the international conference "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for People and Transformation."

"Our top priority is to strengthen the concept of our human-centered social state by using the most advanced technologies of the era so that no one is left behind in the digital transformation process. Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly at the forefront of these tools.

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technological achievement but a strategic tool that, when used correctly, makes people's lives easier, improves the quality of services, and strengthens social justice. In addition, it has enormous potential to increase the efficiency and quality of the services we provide," he added.

According to the deputy minister, artificial intelligence is being used to develop systems that improve the decision-making processes of social service professionals:

''These systems greatly simplify our work, especially in areas such as early risk detection and more efficient resource management through the analysis of complex databases.

Similarly, we are moving towards a structure capable of proactively managing social risks through digital monitoring tools that track news feeds and identify social events and potential social situations at an early stage. Underpinning all of this is an approach that puts people at the center and uses information responsibly and ethically,'' he added.