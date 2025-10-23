Azerbaijan, Serbia sign new agreements to boost economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan and Serbia have signed new agreements to strengthen economic cooperation, Trend reports.

Finance Minister Sahil Babayev and Serbia’s Minister of Culture Nikola Selaković signed a protocol summarizing the outcomes of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

Additionally, a Roadmap for implementing activities under a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency (KOBIA), and Nikola Janković, representative of the Serbian Development Agency.