Georgia positions Anaklia Port as key gateway to Middle Corridor, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Anaklia Deep-Sea Port is set to serve as a major gateway to the Middle Corridor, enabling Georgia to receive larger vessels and strengthen its role in regional trade, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani said during a panel discussion at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“The Anaklia Deep-Sea Port will be the main gateway to the Middle Corridor, allowing Georgia to accommodate larger ships. The port’s total depth will be 16 meters,” Ioseliani stated. She noted that the port is expected to receive its first vessel by 2029.

According to the deputy minister, the port will reduce transportation time and costs, enhance the efficiency of Georgia’s logistics system, and attract high-value cargo to the corridor. It will also create opportunities for the establishment of free trade and industrial zones, boosting the country’s competitiveness in global trade.

Ioseliani emphasized that the Anaklia project represents a strategic step in developing Georgia’s maritime transport sector and reinforcing sustainable connectivity between Europe and Asia through the Middle Corridor.

She highlighted Georgia’s recent achievements in port operations, noting that in 2024 the country’s ports handled around 1,700 vessels, processed nearly 600,000 TEU and 5.6 million tons of cargo, reaching almost full capacity. Container turnover increased by 20% compared with the same period last year.

“The new deep-sea port is essential,” she said. “Anaklia will be the next strategic step for Georgia’s maritime transport, expanding our capacity, attracting larger ships, and strengthening sustainable links along the Middle Corridor.”

Other speakers at the “Infrastructure Projects for Greater Connectivity of Georgia” panel included Georgian Railway CEO Lasha Abashidze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sakaeronavigatsia Levan Karanadze, Board Member of Georgian State Electrosystem Zviad Gachechiladze, and Deputy Head of the Roads Department of Georgia Jemal Zabakhidze.